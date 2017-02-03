Reported toxic explosion in Pflugerville, residents urged to stay inside

Posted:Feb 03 2017 01:34PM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 03:02PM CST

UPDATE: Residents on Wiseman Drive are clear to exit their homes. The chemical issue has been resolved. 

 

 

Officials are asking residents near Wiseman Drive in West Park at Heatherwilde to stay inside after a reported chemical explosion in the area. 

ATCEMS says that the toxic explosion happened at 17505 Wiseman Drive and that it involved an unknown chemical. It's also not clear if anyone was hurt.

FOX 7 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more informaiton becomes available.


