Austin man sexually assaults woman at knife point

The Austin Police Department has arrested and charged a man with sexually assault. 47-year-old Juan Lopez of Austin, Texas has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first degree felony, and aggravated sexual assault, a first degree felony.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on Monday, January 16.

The victim reported to police that her and her family have known the suspect, Juan Lopez, for over a year. She also stated that it was not uncommon for them to provide each other rides. Lopez had called the victim on Sunday, January 15 and asked her if she could drive his car to a job site because he was leaving for an out of town job. Lopez also asked if he could keep his car at her residence until his return and the victim agreed.

On January 16, Lopez showed up with his car as agreed. The victim secured her toddler son in the back seat and then got into the driver's seat. Lopez gave the victim verbal directions of where to go and they began to travel southbound on I-35. They took exit 223 for Creedmoor and continued south on Frontage Road.

Lopez then produced a knife from an unknown location and placed the blade on the victim's stomach. He directed the victim to take a private drive which was not marked. The victim stated to police that she did as he instructed because she feared for her and her toddler son's life.

Lopez then forced himself upon her and sexually assaulted the victim.

During the investigation, a phone call was conducted between the victim and Lopez. During their conversation, Lopez acknowledged he forced himself upon the victim and apologized multiple times for 'violating her.'

Once arrested, an ID from Mexico with the name Delfino Torres-Solorio was found in his possession.

Further investigation showed Lopez had been convicted for murder in Travis County in 1987 under a different name, Delfino Torres-Ayala. Lopez had been released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2009 and deported to Mexico.

Lopez is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $75,000 bond.