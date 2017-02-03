Hit-and-run driver gets in second accident minutes later, is caught

The Austin Police Department has arrested and charged a woman for failure to stop and render aid. 48-year-old Sammy Marvin Oates Jr. of Austin, Texas is accused of crashing into a car, failing to stop and render aid, minutes before crashing into another car a couple of miles away.

On Sunday, January 22, a driver was driving west bound in the 1900 block of Slaughter Lane. While the driver was stopped in the right lane, waiting on the traffic light, a black 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche crashed into the back of her car twice. The Chevrolet then fled that scene by turning northbound on Manchaca Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet made no attempt to check on the other driver's injuries or exchange information.

Approximately ten minutes later, officers responded to a crash on W Slaughter Lane and South Mopac Expressway. This crash involved the same Chevrolet Avalanche with another vehicle. This time, the Chevrolet ended up leaving the roadway.

Austin police officers were able to confirm that the approximate distance from the location of the first crash to the second crash was 3.3 miles with a normal driving time of seven minutes. Officers were also able to connect Oates to the first crash because the first driver he crashed into was able to get his license plate before he fled the scene.