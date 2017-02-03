Explosion in Round Rock seriously injures one

(RaeAnn Christensen)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(RaeAnn Christensen)

(RaeAnn Christensen)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(RaeAnn Christensen)

(RaeAnn Christensen)
(RaeAnn Christensen)

Posted:Feb 03 2017 03:54PM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 04:19PM CST

The Round Rock Police Department is responding to an explosion at Energetic Materials and Products Inc. on Brandi Lane that left one person seriously injured. The police is asking everyone to avoid Sam Bass Road between Woods and Chisholm Trail as emergency crews respond.

According to police, the explosion occurred inside the building as two employees were working inside. One employee suffered serious burns, and is being transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. The explosion was powerful enough to cause some structural damage to the building, according to fire officials.

First responders successfully put out a fire from the explosion.

SEE DAMAGE FROM EXPLOSION HERE

The Round Rock police spokeswoman said she could not say what type of explosion had occurred. She requested the public avoid Sam Bass Road between Woods Boulevard and Chisholm Trail as emergency crews respond. She said police are using reverse 911 calls to notify people in the area of the explosion.

It is not yet known if people nearby need to seek shelter or remain inside, she said.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Another explosion occurred in Pflugerville earlier Friday, which has since been resolved.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories