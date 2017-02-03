Victim of hit and run seeks tips for capture of suspect

A Hutto woman is still unable to walk three months after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. The incident was captured on video, but so far, no suspect. She's hoping another look may spark new tips to locate the missing driver.

"I did it,” laughs Jaymie Clark as she uses her walker. “So that's my life… from the bedroom to the couch."

She is slowly regaining her ability to move on her own after being run down by a driver back in December.

"On December 17 of 2016 I was out doing last minute Christmas shopping,” she said.

Clark stopped into the Wal-Mart on the corner of I-35 and the 45 toll in Round Rock.

"When I walked out I could just feel I had this song in my heart. I was just excited. I love being around people around Christmas,” said Clark. "Then the next thing I knew, I was in the middle of the walkway. I don't know how to describe the hit. It's like I just saw this bright light and felt this excruciating pain and the next thing I know was on the ground."

There she lay as people screamed out to call 9-1-1. A woman knelt to pray with her as they waited for an ambulance.

"I remember telling the lord that I loved him and I do want to go to heaven one day, but I didn't really want to go now. I have to adult children and two grandchildren and I just feel like I still need to be there for them,” said Clark.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. Police say the driver of a light-colored vehicle with paper tags struck Clark causing her to hit the windshield and roll off.

She was left with bruised ribs, a broken pelvis, crushed knee cap and broken tibia. Her recovery has been tough.

"We lost our Christmas plans and just lost a lot,” she said. "Actually today I just found out I lost my job."

Despite the release of the security camera images, police have not been able to identify the driver.

"I just can't imagine how a human being can leave knowing you hurt another human being,” she said.

While Clark is forgiving of the person, she says there are consequences in life and she wants the driver to have to face them.

"I'm just frustrated for being hit and having to go through everything I've been going through at the same time I'm thankful I'm alive. So many people can't say that,” said Clark.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, please reach out to the traffic unit by calling 512-218-6654.

Friends and family have established a GoFundMe account for Clark. To donate, click here.