Austin Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in South Austin. It happened around 1 a.m. at the Cannon Place Apartments on West William Cannon Drive.

When police arrived they found one man on the floor and another trying to help him. Investigators say a white man in his 40s was taken to the hospital where he died. Detectives say the other man is cooperating. He was taken downtown for questioning.

Police have not released any names. The case remains under investigation.