Parties and activities at Super Bowl LI

There's more to do in Houston than just watch the big game during Super Bowl weekend. Lots of fun activities and parties are going on.

Parties like Super Bash and Leather and Laces attracted celebrities like Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, Victor Ortiz and Kyle Busch.

There's also things like the NFL Experience where people get to try out their own football skills.

Another activity is one centered around highly anticipated FOX show, "24: Legacy".

The new show is a spin-off of the popular "24" and uses the same real time method of story telling. It stars Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits and Teddy Sears.

It premieres right after the Super Bowl on FOX 7 this Sunday (2/5).