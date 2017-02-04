Annual Puppy Bowl held at the Austin Humane Society Local News Annual Puppy Bowl held at the Austin Humane Society Dozens of adorable, adoptable puppies showcased at the annual Austin Human Society Puppy Bowl.

Dozens of adorable, adoptable puppies showcased at the annual Austin Human Society Puppy Bowl.

From the battle for Team MVP to Most Valuable Puppy, the New England Paw-triots and Atlanta Howl-cons went head to head for the Puppy Bowl. But the game had one goal in mind.

Sarah Hammel is the Shelter Manager at the Austin Humane Society, “We want people to come here and see our animals are happy, healthy, they are excited,” she said.

Nearly 50 adoptable puppies were on hand for pictures, slobbery kisses, and snuggles. “People have this misperception that shelter dogs maybe have issues. They're sort of like broken puppies but they're not. These are just your average awesome dogs looking for a new family,” Hammel said.

It was a big win with the volunteer ruff-erees when one of their players were taken out of the game. “The hope and excitement you see when we make that perfect match is just something that can't be replicated,” Hammel said.

Andrea and Anthony Dombrowski were some who took one of the players out of action, “We tried to have in mind that we didn't have to take anybody home unless they were the perfect match, and we found one,” they said. “I think we are going to call him Angus or Brisket or something a little more Texas.”



Line barkers or wide retrievers, all types of players were available, “Even if you're looking for a specific breed, I let people know, if you're willing to put in the time and the effort you will find what you're looking for in a shelter,” Hammel said.

And in this game, you didn't even have to see turf time, to get a touchdown, ”For every animal you adopt, you're saving two lives, because you're taking that animal home and you're opening a cage that allows us to bring another animal into the shelter,” Hammel said.

The puppy players made their super bowl prediction and picked the New England Patriots.

46 animals found their forever homes during the event.

You can get more information about Austin Humane Society here.