One dead, one injured in hit and run crash

Posted:Feb 05 2017 05:35AM CST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 08:23AM CST

Austin police are looking for the driver of a silver Honda Civic with possible damage connected to Sunday morning's hit and run. Police say two women were hit by a car in the alley in the 9000 block of Galewood Drive. 

One woman died at the scene and paramedics rushed the second to UMC Brackenridge with life-threatening injuries. She was taken into surgery according to police. 

Witnesses called the crash into 911 as an auto-pedestrian crash. During a press conference with APD an officer was seen leaving the scene with lights and sirens on indicating a sense of urgency in this investigation. 

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation. They are questioning the witnesses. The fatality crash is being investigated as a suspicious death. 

APD has not released any names. If you know anything that might help the investigation police want to hear from you. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories