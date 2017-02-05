One dead, one injured in hit and run crash

Austin police are looking for the driver of a silver Honda Civic with possible damage connected to Sunday morning's hit and run. Police say two women were hit by a car in the alley in the 9000 block of Galewood Drive.

One woman died at the scene and paramedics rushed the second to UMC Brackenridge with life-threatening injuries. She was taken into surgery according to police.

Witnesses called the crash into 911 as an auto-pedestrian crash. During a press conference with APD an officer was seen leaving the scene with lights and sirens on indicating a sense of urgency in this investigation.

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation. They are questioning the witnesses. The fatality crash is being investigated as a suspicious death.

APD has not released any names. If you know anything that might help the investigation police want to hear from you.