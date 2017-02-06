An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in East Austin. A suspect has been taken into custody and the officer is now on paid administrative leave.

It all started at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Munson Street and Don Ann Street.

Officials say a driver appeared to be driving while intoxicated on Airport Boulevard at high speeds. Police say they began to pursue the driver into a neighborhood.

An officer was hit by a car but is okay. A second officer shot at the suspect for backup.

The suspect is only described as a 25-year-old male.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.