Super Bowl Sunday in Houston Local News Super Bowl Sunday in Houston Whether you're a New England Patriots or an Atlanta Falcons fan is probably determining how you feel today. But there's no denying Super Bowl 51 was one for the ages and there's nothing quite like Super Bowl Sunday.

In Houston, FOX 7 was there was the Falcons arrived at NRG Stadium. Star wide receiver Julio Jones and NFL MVP quarterback Matt Ryan were decked out in their Sunday best on their way to the locker room before the game.

Outside the stadium, it was a fan frenzy.

Christa Caruthers and Peter Walthour were rooting for Atlanta while Jim and Colleen Reidy were in H-Town all the way from Massachusetts.

Celebrities were also in the crowd including former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal who of course towered over everyone.

Shaq joined the thousands of fans in the state of the art NRG Stadium which is right next door to the Astrodome. The Texas Historical Commission recently named what was once known as the "8th Wonder of the World" as a state antiquities landmark.

The jury's still out on whether the halftime show will go down in history as one of the best ever. Some loved the Lady Gaga performance while others weren't so excited about it.