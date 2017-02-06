Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gives update on the Texas Privacy Act

SB 6, also known as the Texas Privacy Act, aims to outlaw gender neutral bathrooms. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says it's also needed to protect businesses and public schools who choose to keep bathrooms separate.

14 state senators have joined the bill's author Lois Kolkhorst in pushing the bill forward. Opponents say Texas would suffer financially if this measure passes.

Patrick disagrees.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that the passage of Senate Bill 6 will have any economic impact in Texas, even their report, which was based on hearsay, and had nothing to do with Texas. Even their report is less than a half percent of our total economy and that's based on faulty numbers."

The Texas Association of Business says states that have passed similar measures are good indicators of what will happen in Texas.

They cited North Carolina losing the NCAA tournament as an example. The TAB says they will continue to fight any legislation that will have an "adverse economic impact on the state's economy."