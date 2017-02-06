Patriots players, HPD Chief Acevedo chat with Fox 7 on Super Bowl field

It was a big win from the Patriots Sunday night in Houston. Some are calling it the greatest super bowl of all time.
By: Casey Claiborne

Posted:Feb 06 2017 06:10PM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 06:10PM CST

Super Bowl 51 weekend in Houston was a blast to say the least.  Getting to hang out on the NRG Stadium field with the world champions, the New England Patriots was the grand finale.

"It was just unbelievable, second to none man. Brady is the best ever hands down baby," Patriots player Rob Gronkowski told FOX  7.

"We ended up coming out on top.  Didn't matter about what happened in the beginning, it's how you finish it.  And we finished world champions baby,"  Gronkowski said.

And we found a familiar face: Austin...I mean Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

"Wanted to see a different outcome but it was a great game and you can't take it away from the Patriots and Brady's just a beast," Acevedo said.

As far as his new job, the chief misses Austin but loves the new gig.  He says it's been quite the week.

"The challenge here has been that this truly is global event where all of the eyes of the world are on the city and from a threat standpoint it doesn't get worse than this.  We've had a great day, now let's get everybody out of here safely tomorrow and then it's time to kick back and take a day off I think," Acevedo said.

And finally, on Monday morning the City of Houston ceremoniously handed the Super Bowl off to Minnesota.  Super Bowl 52 is in Minneapolis.


