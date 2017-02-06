Del Valle man arrested and charged for child trafficking

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a Del Valle man without incident Monday afternoon. James Lenox, 51, was charged with trafficking a child and causes the child to engage in sexual conduct, according to officials.

The task force was alerted to additional arrest warrants this morning. Lenox was arrested last month for indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child.

He is being held in the Travis County Detention Center with a $1 million bond.