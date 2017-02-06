More than $90k raised to assist Travis County

A Texas congressman hopes to alleviate the shortage of nearly $2 million cut from Travis County.
By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Feb 06 2017 10:28PM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 10:28PM CST

Representative Eddie Rodriguez felt the need to do something when Governor Greg Abbott decided to take away $1.5 million in criminal justice grants to Travis County. He partnered with the Austin Community Foundation, and started a fundraiser.

“If he is going to take away $1.5 million for veterans, and women and kids, I think people in Travis County would like to reinvest in that,” said Rodriguez.

He started the account last Friday and as of Monday evening it raised more than $90,000.

“$90,000 is not a million or a million and a half for sure. We're getting there. If you just look at the number of days,  $90,000 raised is not too bad,” said Rodriguez.

Tuesday, Travis County commissioners will talk about how they will handle this deficit. Judge Sarah Eckhardt has already endorsed Rodriguez's effort. Commissioner Margaret Gomez as well.

“I'm so appreciative of representative Rodriguez for acting very quickly,” said Gomez.

Gomez and Rodriguez both say it's the citizens of Travis County who will ultimately suffer from the loss of money.

“It kind of makes me sad because there are people, families and children who are really dependent on the funding,” said Gomez.
           
As the governor and sheriff continue to talk politics, Rodriguez hopes residents of Travis County can represent unity.

“I think it's upsetting because a lot of this is political theater, political football,” said Rodriguez.

If you wish to donate go here.

As for Governor Abbott making good on withholding the money, he's getting a lot of support from people all across Texas and the nation. Several politicians do support him, saying the sheriff was warned, and put the county in this situation.


