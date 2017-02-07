Austin ranked as Best Place to Live in the USA

Posted:Feb 07 2017 10:29AM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 10:29AM CST

U.S News & World Report has released its list of the "100 Best Places to Live in the USA" and Austin comes in at #1. 100 metro areas were analyzed based on quality of life, job market, value of living there and people's desire to live there. 

Scores were based on a scale of 10 and Austin had an overall score of 7.8. In the categories U.S News looked at this is how Austin scored:

  • Desirability - 8.4
  • Value - 7.3
  • Job Market - 7.5
  • Quality of Life - 7.3
  • Net Migration - 9.8

U.S. News estimates that about 50 people move to Austin every day. Austin did score lower when it comes to cost of living with the median sales price for a single family home well above the national average. 

Austin got a low score when it comes to public transport and U.S. News says we are among the worst metro areas when it comes to traffic congestion.

Here's a look at the full Top 10:

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Denver, CO (overall score 7.5)
  3. San Jose, CA (overall score 7.4)
  4. Washington, D.C. (overall score 7.3)
  5. Fayetteville, AR (overall score 7.3)
  6. Seattle, WA (overall score 7.2)
  7. Raleigh & Durham, NC (overall score 7.2)
  8. Boston, MA (overall score 7.1)
  9. Des Moines, IA (overall score 7.1)
  10. Salt Lake City, UT (overall score 7.1)

Other Texas cities on the list include Dallas-Fort Worth (#15), Houston (#20), San Antonio (#23), El Paso (#76) and McAllen (#94).

You can get a look at the full list and get more informaiton here.


