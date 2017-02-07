Austin ranked as Best Place to Live in the USA

U.S News & World Report has released its list of the "100 Best Places to Live in the USA" and Austin comes in at #1. 100 metro areas were analyzed based on quality of life, job market, value of living there and people's desire to live there.

Scores were based on a scale of 10 and Austin had an overall score of 7.8. In the categories U.S News looked at this is how Austin scored:

Desirability - 8.4

Value - 7.3

Job Market - 7.5

Quality of Life - 7.3

Net Migration - 9.8

U.S. News estimates that about 50 people move to Austin every day. Austin did score lower when it comes to cost of living with the median sales price for a single family home well above the national average.

Austin got a low score when it comes to public transport and U.S. News says we are among the worst metro areas when it comes to traffic congestion.

Here's a look at the full Top 10:

Austin, TX Denver, CO (overall score 7.5) San Jose, CA (overall score 7.4) Washington, D.C. (overall score 7.3) Fayetteville, AR (overall score 7.3) Seattle, WA (overall score 7.2) Raleigh & Durham, NC (overall score 7.2) Boston, MA (overall score 7.1) Des Moines, IA (overall score 7.1) Salt Lake City, UT (overall score 7.1)

Other Texas cities on the list include Dallas-Fort Worth (#15), Houston (#20), San Antonio (#23), El Paso (#76) and McAllen (#94).

You can get a look at the full list and get more informaiton here.