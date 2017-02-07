Rep. Isaac files bill to stop inappropriate teacher-student relationships

Posted:Feb 07 2017 11:17AM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 11:17AM CST

Dripping Springs Republican Rep. Jason Isaac has filed a bill aimed at stopping inappropriate relationships between teachers and students in Texas public schools.

In a release, Rep. Isaac said, "Our state is blessed to be home so many truly talented and dedicated educators. However, we haven't done enough to keep the few bad apples from taking advantage of our children."

Isaac and Cedar Park Republican Tony Dale both had previously called attention to what's known as "passing the trash" which is when teachers who resign instead of being fired for engaging in improper relationships with children are allowed to keep their teaching certificates. In most cases these teachers can find other jobs in other districts.

Governor Abbott addressed the issue in his State of the State address and called for legislation to revoke licenses for teachers who assault children and send them to jail.

 


