'Suspicious object' found at Pflugerville HS

Posted:Feb 07 2017 11:25AM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 12:01PM CST

An investigation is underway at Pflugerville High School after a "suspicious object" was found. 

Officials say the item was found in a bathroom after a report of fire earlier today at around 8:30 AM. Students and staff were evacuated at that time to the football field.

At 11:21 AM, Pflugerville HS tweeted out that students are still at the stadium waiting for word from public safety officials. Sack lunches and water are being provided.

 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.


