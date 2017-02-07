'Suspicious object' found at Pflugerville HS

An investigation is underway at Pflugerville High School after a "suspicious object" was found.

Officials say the item was found in a bathroom after a report of fire earlier today at around 8:30 AM. Students and staff were evacuated at that time to the football field.

At 11:21 AM, Pflugerville HS tweeted out that students are still at the stadium waiting for word from public safety officials. Sack lunches and water are being provided.

