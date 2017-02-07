Animal shelter in code red

The Lockhart Animal Shelter is at code red.

Posted:Feb 07 2017 04:01PM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 06:23PM CST

The Lockhart Animal shelter is at capacity and in code red, meaning they have to make life and death decisions for the stray animals in their care. 
 
Many dogs have been adopted, however, they really need foster families right now. There are also many cats looking for forever homes. 
 
If you can help call 512-376-3336

