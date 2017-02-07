More teeth added to SB4 in Texas Senate debate

The debate is underway over legislation to ban sanctuary city policies in Texas.
By: Rudy Koski

Posted:Feb 07 2017 08:04PM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 08:04PM CST

There were no outbursts from the gallery like what took place during the committee hearing. The sponsor of SB4 Senator Charles Perry opened the debate by saying his bill is drafted only to make local governments recognize and follow federal immigration law; not add to it.

"SB4 is not an immigration bill it’s not a deportation bill,” said Senator Perry.

The Republican from Lubbock also pointed out the legislation does not prevent a community from having charitable outreach and assistance programs for immigrant families. Perry said exemptions from being asked about immigration status have also been added to SB4 to include, schools, hospitals, victims of crimes, and witnesses of crimes. Senator Perry also disputed claims the bill would force local police departments to become de facto federal immigration agents.

"The intent is not to deport college students,” added Sen Joan Huffman (R) Houston.

A key part of SB 4 is a civil liability clause; it would allow government officials to be sued by victims of any undocumented inmate who is released and recommits a crime. That section could eventually apply to Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. She started a new policy this month that limits which ice detainers she will honor that federal agents place on undocumented offenders in her jail.

Tuesday evening SB4 was amended to add a Criminalization Clause. Any top elected official who violates SB4 can be charged with a Class A Misdemeanor. That action would provide a mechanism to also remove that official from office. It’s something Governor Gregg Abbott said earlier this week that he wanted in SB4 to address officials like Sheriff Hernandez.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories