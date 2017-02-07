25 acre fire in Travis County

A grass fire in southeast Travis County is 100 percent contained.
By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Feb 07 2017 08:55PM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 09:14PM CST

A grass fire in Southeast Travis County is now 100-percent contained after crews battled the flames earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Travis County issued a burn ban around 9:30 A.M. in Del Valle.

Officials say the fire burned more than 25-acres.Officials say although we've had some rain recently there is still plenty of dry brush that can catch fire. Starflight assisted in fighting the flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire after a few hours.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories