Willie Nelson expected to get well and perform in San Antonio Local News Willie Nelson expected to get well and perform in San Antonio Willie Nelson is looking to get back on the road again. He was forced to postpone three California concerts this week because of his health. It's the second time, in less than a month, he's had to cancel shows. Now fans are concerned Willie's upcoming concert in Texas could be next.

Willie Nelson is looking to get back on the road again. He was forced to postpone three California concerts this week because of his health. It's the second time, in less than a month, he's had to cancel shows. Now fans are concerned Willie's upcoming concert in Texas could be next.

Willie's publicist tells us he will be fine. We're told he'll be back on stage next week for his performance at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Texas wouldn't be Texas without Willie Nelson.

"He's the biggest star in Texas you know, which that says a lot," says Assistant Manager of The White Horse Michael Frazier.

The country legend moved to Austin in the 1970's. He could often be found with Darrel K. Royal.

FOX 7 has rare footage of their friendship when Willie played at his 50th birthday party. In 1974, Willie performed on the pilot episode of Austin City Limits TV show. That show helped Austin become known as the "Live Music Capital of the World." It was also the inspiration behind the music festival. Because of that, a statue was erected in his honor. Willie also made his name known at honky tonk bar, The White Horse. In 2015, he recorded a music video there. Assistant Manager Michael Frazier remembers that day clearly.

"Kacey Musgraves was here at the bar with him. They were just sitting here singing the duet. 'Are You Sure' is the song they did. It's pretty indescribable. He has some kind of energy to him. We were star struck, you know?" says Frazier.

The 83-year-old singer has been recognized throughout the years for his work and activism in Austin. Last year artist Wiley Ross created a 60-by-20 foot mural of him on East 7th and Neches.

"What better person that embodies the essence and spirit of Austin then Willie Nelson. It's crazy how many people identify with Willie Nelson and what he represents. Not just his music but what he represents, like who he is," says Wiley Ross, mural artist.

Which is why so many fans are saddened to hear that Willie's health has taken a toll on him recently. He had to cancel three concerts this week in Bakersfield, California. His illness is still unknown. Less than a month ago, he had to cancel two concerts in Las Vegas. At that time, he was suffering from a cold. Willie's publicist tells us he'll be back on stage next week at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

"I think I know what keeps him young but, hopefully it's the music. He's gonna go for a long time," says Frazier.

