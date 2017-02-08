Mental Illness Awareness Day at Capitol

Millions of Texans suffer from mental illness and today mental health advocates are calling on lawmakers to make access to mental healthcare a priority this session.

Today is Mental Health Awareness Day at the Capitol and hundreds of people are expected to gather there with the hope of increasing access to prevention and treatment for the disease.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, about one in five Texans has experienced the disease in the past year.

With proper treatment, recovery from serious mental illness is possible but if it goes untreated it can take a significant toll on families, communities and the state.

The rally starts at 12:30 p.m. on the South Steps of the Capitol.

You can get more information here.