Mental Illness Awareness Day at Capitol

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Feb 08 2017 06:00AM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 06:00AM CST

Millions of Texans suffer from mental illness and today mental health advocates are calling on lawmakers to make access to mental healthcare a priority this session.

Today is Mental Health Awareness Day at the Capitol and hundreds of people are expected to gather there with the hope of increasing access to prevention and treatment for the disease.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, about one in five Texans has experienced the disease in the past year. 

With proper treatment, recovery from serious mental illness is possible but if it goes untreated it can take a significant toll on families, communities and the state.

The rally starts at 12:30 p.m. on the South Steps of the Capitol.

You can get more information here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories