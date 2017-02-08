Police are investigating a late night deadly crash in Southeast Austin. It happened just before midnight on the frontage road of Ben White at I-35.

APD says they got a call of a vehicle speeding on the service road. Witnesses tell them the car hit water barrels then a guardrail.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Police say it doesn't appear she was wearing her seatbelt.