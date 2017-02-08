Deadly crash in Southeast Austin

Posted:Feb 08 2017 09:00AM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 09:00AM CST

Police are investigating a late night deadly crash in Southeast Austin.  It happened just before midnight on the frontage road of Ben White at I-35.

APD says they got a call of a vehicle speeding on the service road. Witnesses tell them the car hit water barrels then a guardrail.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Police say it doesn't appear she was wearing her seatbelt.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories