Preschool teacher accused of sexual assault

Posted:Feb 08 2017 12:27PM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 12:32PM CST

A teacher at Nature School of Austin has been accused of aggravated sexual assault of a 4-year-old. 

John Arnold is accused of assaulting a 4-year-old girl in the school bathroom. The victim made an outcry to her mother while at breakfast telling her that her teacher, Mr. John, had touched her "potty," referring to her genitals.

During nap time, the victim and another student were using the restroom when Arnold walked into the bathroom and closed the door. Then Arnold sexually assaulted the young girl touching her genitals and making it feel "bad," according to the arrest warrant. 

Additionally, the victim's mother says during a school meeting in early October Arnold admitted that he rubbed the victim's back and feet during nap time to help her go to sleep before. 

Arnold denied any wrong doing when detectives interviewed him on January 9. 


