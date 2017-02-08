5 kilos of cocaine found under baby seats

Posted:Feb 08 2017 02:00PM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 02:00PM CST

A Fayette County sergeant made a routine traffic stop and ended up finding about 5 kilos of cocaine. 

Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner Lobos stopped a Dodge Charger on I-10 on February 2. The driver became nervous while talking to the sergeant, which led Thumann to get consent to search the vehicle.

Thumann and Investigator David Smith found approximately 5 kilos of cocaine hidden inside the rear seats under two children that were in baby seats. 

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $500,000. The driver was arrested for felony drug possession.

 


