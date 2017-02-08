Water to rise on Lakes LBJ and Austin Local News Water to rise on Lakes LBJ and Austin The water is going to start rising again on lakes Austin and LBJ. The 6 week draw-down by the LCRA comes to an end Thursday.

Lake Austin and Lake LBJ typically remain close to a constant level -- even during drought years. Early last month both were still full. This first drawdown on Lake LBJ since 2008 and the first since 2011 for Lake Austin.

Reducing the water level, and expanding the shoreline, helps curb the growth of aquatic vegetation. It also allows property owners to make repairs to docks, retaining walls and to pick up trash that sunk to the bottom.



Andy Norton, the co - owner of the Hula Hut said they are making one last big push to remove as much debris as they can before the water comes back up.

"We love our boaters but they are probably not the most environmentally sensitive group, they do tend to create a lot of trash, but we do love them and we're here to clean it up."

Norton tells FOX7 he has found several items that took an unexpected dive.

“We''ve found about 70 cellphones. That’s not very strange. Mainly it’s the people before us, getting out here with metal detectors, and getting with it. And I'm not; they don’t really tell me what they find."

Lake Austin and Lake LBJ are both expected to be back at normal operating levels by February 13th.