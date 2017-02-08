Buda residents will vote on fluoride water Local News Buda residents will vote on fluoride water It's a common practice across many cities in America adding fluoride to water, but some residents in Buda want that to stop.

“They called me up when this came to their attention. They said we need to get something going to stop the fluoridation,” said Sam Brannon, organizer of Fluoride-Free San Marcos Coalition. Bannon came to a Buda council meeting to speak on the topic, especially in regards to children.

“It has the potential to lower IQ's, it's been called a neurotoxin by the leading scientific journal in the world,” said Brannon.

He's talking about The Lancet, it claims to be a science journal. While publications like this talk about the dangers, there are also good health claims about fluoride, mainly in preventing cavities. The Texas Oral Health Coalition says in part:

"TXOHC's official policy is that we fully support and endorse community water fluoridation in all public water systems throughout the state of Texas where indicated. Community water fluoridation has been demonstrated to be safe, cost-effective and beneficial through every stage of life and for all people, regardless of age, race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status."

“I think it's a solid, sound scientific practice. It's very beneficial,” said Mayor Todd Ruge of Buda.

The city council voted 5-2 to let the voters decide, in November. For now, they halted the fluoridation.

Bannon hopes residents can turn out and vote in November.

“That's the ultimate argument, you take all the science out of it, and it's an ethics issue. You shouldn't be self-medicating people. We shouldn't be mass medicating people,” said Brannon.