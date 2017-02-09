Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Round Rock

A suspect is in the Williamson County Jail after a shooting at a gas station in Round Rock. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Wag-A-Bag on Old Settlers Boulevard neard Sunrise Road.

Round Rock police say they received multiple calls of shots being fired. When officers arrived on scene they found the body of a man who'd been shot.

The suspect ran off after the shooting and a DPS helicpoter and several police officers were brought in to find him.

A few hours later the suspect was found and taken into custody.

The victim's name hasn't been released.