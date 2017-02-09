Local GOP members say President Trump is on the right track and they are happy with how he is doing

By: RaeAnn Christensen

Posted:Feb 09 2017 10:09PM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 10:09PM CST

From seating his administration, to executive orders, there has been a lot of criticism over President Trump's decisions. But local GOP members said he is on the right track and they are happy with how the president is doing.

Mike McCloskey is a Senate District 5 Committeeman for the Texas State Republican Executive Committee, “I think he is doing a fantastic job, it's really exciting to have a president who is really making things happen so quickly,” he said.  McCloskey said President Trump is keeping true to his campaign promises, “I always wonder when he sleeps, and he’s doing a lot all times of the day and night.”

As soon as President Trump was sworn in as the 45th president, began taking action. From immigration enforcement, border security to just signing three executive actions aimed at reducing illegal drugs, violent crime and preventing attacks against law enforcement. The president has been busy in his 20 days in office. “You can only get so many things done at once and I think what he is doing is incredible,” McCloskey said.

But campaign promises he set into motion didn’t come without controversy, the day of his Inauguration before he even did anything, protesters were in the streets. “I think that folks need to give him an opportunity to do things and then they can say if they like it or they don't it,” McCloskey said. Even his cabinet members have come under fire, top advisor Kellyanne Conway appeared to step over an ethical line, defending the president's daughter Ivanka. McCloskey weighed in on the subject, “I understand you can't say that you support any company in particular. She knows his daughter, she knows how much he cares about his daughter and she was just speaking up for her.”

Regardless of how you feel about President Trump, McCloskey said we can't change what America decided in November, and everyone needs to move forward. “I think if folks get the cloud out of their eye and they really look at what's happening, this is significant change that's happening in our country, and it really means something,” he said.


