Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer injured after incident in NW Austin

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Feb 10 2017 07:40AM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 07:40AM CST

An Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Officer has been injured after an incident in Northwest Austin.  It happened near Highway 183 and Anderson Mill Road.

FOX 7's Jacqueline Sarkissian is on the scene and has the latest on Good Day Austin.


