New 365 by Whole Foods store in Cedar Park set to open in April

Posted:Feb 10 2017 08:41AM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 08:43AM CST

Whole Foods has announced that the new 365 by Whole Foods Market store in Cedar Park will open on April 26.

In a release, President of 365 by Whole Foods Market Jeff Turnas says, "We’re excited to bring the 365 experience to Cedar Park in our hometown community of Greater Austin. We have some great (Friends of 365) for this location, who will bring shoppers incredible local products that Austinites know and love.”

Those Friends of 365 that Turnas is referring to are Easy Tiger and Juiceland. 

Easy Tiger will serve its full menu including beer, wine, coffee and baked goods. Juiceland will serve light snacks, juices and smoothies.

This will be the fourth 365 by Whole Foods store. The other three are located in Bellvue, Washington, Lake Oswego, Oregon and Los Angeles, California.

The company also announced that it has signed leases in Brooklyn, New York and Oakland, California for two other 365 stores.

You can get more information about 365 stores here.


