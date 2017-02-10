Police need help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. The robbery happened on December 31, 2016 at around 11:18 p.m. at the Chevron located at 7801 FM 969.

Police say the suspect robbed the business and threatened employees with a weapon. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic female

About 5'2"

Thin build

Last seen wearing a striped t-shirt, brown jacket and blue jeans.

The suspect left in a vehicle described only as a white Honda Accord with aftermarket exhaust.

APD’s Robbery Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect in this case.

If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES.