Man charged with murder in wife's death in Woodcreek North

Posted:Feb 10 2017 01:45PM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 01:53PM CST

A man has been charged in the murder of his wife in Woodcreek North. 68-year-old Jimmy Lee Rhodes has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, 67-year-old Christina Pollock Anderson.

The Hays Count Sheriff's Office says that it received a call on February 9 just before 5 p.m. from a woman who reported that her husband was out of control and that she needed help from law enforcement. The woman was disconnected and 9-1-1 dispatchers were unable to reconnect.

Deputies arrived at the home on Cripple Creek Court in the Woodcreek North subdivision and Rhodes was inside his residence and was walking towards the front door when deputies first saw him. Initially it was reported that Rhodes was on the front lawn with a firearm.

Officials say that deputies told Rhodes verbally to exit the home unarmed and he did so without incident. Rhodes told deputies his wife was inside and when deputies entered the home they found Anderson dead.

Rhodes confessed to detectives that he killed his wife. He has no previous criminal history.

Rhodes is in the Hays County Jail with his bond set at $750,000.

An autopsy is pending on Anderson.

 


