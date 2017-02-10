Police in San Marcos investigating homicide

San Marcos police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on February 9. It happened at Avenue at San Marcos apartments located at 1111 Avalon.

Officers say just before 9 p.m. they received a call about a man who had been shot in an apartment.

When officers arrived the victim, identified as 21-year-old Terrance Valentine II, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several witnesses told police that Valentine II and another man became involved in an argument during a drug transaction. They say the argument escalated when both men produced handguns and Valentine II was shot by the other man.

The suspect and another man fled the apartment are still on the loose.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, about six feet tall with light skin and a fade type haircut.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the general public related to this incident.

This is the first homicide in San Marcos.