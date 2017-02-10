Police in San Marcos investigating homicide

Posted:Feb 10 2017 01:53PM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 01:53PM CST

San Marcos police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on February 9. It happened at Avenue at San Marcos apartments located at 1111 Avalon.

Officers say just before 9 p.m. they received a call about a man who had been shot in an apartment.

When officers arrived the victim, identified as 21-year-old Terrance Valentine II, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several witnesses told police that Valentine II and another man became involved in an argument during a drug transaction. They say the argument escalated when both men produced handguns and Valentine II was shot by the other man.

The suspect and another man fled the apartment are still on the loose. 

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, about six feet tall with light skin and a fade type haircut.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the general public related to this incident.

This is the first homicide in San Marcos.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories