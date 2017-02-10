DPS arrests suspect for alleged bomb threats in Travis County

A suspect has been arrested on two counts of terroristic threat related to an incident on January 21.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says based on investigative information, DPS Special Agents arrested 32-year-old Adrian Guerrero Hernandez for allegedly making bomb threats directed at the Capitol and a local hotel.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Travis County Jail.

The suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Austin Police Department.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers also assisted.

Officials say the calls took place the same day as the Women's March but no direct connection to the event has been established.