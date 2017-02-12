Pilot removed from United Airlines flight at ABIA after strange behavior

Posted:Feb 12 2017 02:14PM CST

Updated:Feb 12 2017 02:14PM CST

A pilot was removed from a United Airlines flight from ABIA in Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California on Saturday evening. A united Airlines spokesman confirmed that the pilot was removed from UA 455. 

According to many passengers on Twitter, the pilot boarded the plane in street clothes and went on a rant ranging from her divorce to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United Airlines released the following statement regarding the incident, "We hold our employees to the highest standards and have replaced this pilot with a new one to operate the flight, which has since departed Austin. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The flight was delayed for about two hours due to the incident. 

 


