Pilot removed from United Airlines flight at ABIA after strange behavior

A pilot was removed from a United Airlines flight from ABIA in Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California on Saturday evening. A united Airlines spokesman confirmed that the pilot was removed from UA 455.

According to many passengers on Twitter, the pilot boarded the plane in street clothes and went on a rant ranging from her divorce to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

@united Can you help? Flight 455 from AUS to SFO - unstable and hostile pilot. Many passengers deplaning. Can we get a sub pilot? — Jenn Deering Davis (@jdeeringdavis) February 11, 2017

So, y'all. I'm shaking right now. I just left my @united flight 455 'cos the captain demonstrated that she was not mentally in a safe space. — Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017

She got on in street clothes and asked if we were ok with her flying like that. We all said okay. Cute, right? — Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017

United Airlines released the following statement regarding the incident, "We hold our employees to the highest standards and have replaced this pilot with a new one to operate the flight, which has since departed Austin. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The flight was delayed for about two hours due to the incident.