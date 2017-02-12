Austin police car set on fire during immigration protest

Posted:Feb 12 2017 05:26PM CST

Updated:Feb 12 2017 05:26PM CST

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- One person has been arrested in Austin for throwing lit fireworks into a city police car, setting it on fire, during a protest at an intersection where immigrants illegally in the country have been arrested in recent days.

Authorities say the man who tossed the fireworks into the patrol car got into another vehicle that drove off, was followed by officers and was apprehended when he tried fleeing on foot during a traffic stop early Sunday.

He's held initially on a charge of evading arrest.

Police say a second person has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in a separate similar protest stemming from what Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say is an operation in South and Central Texas to round up people illegally in the country.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories