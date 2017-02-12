Austin-based My Fit Foods closes all stores nationwide

The Austin-based My Fit Foods has unexpectedly closed all it's stores nationwide.

According to a statement posted on it's website, the health based food company has closed all stores. The statement provided no reasoning for the closures. The company was founded in Austin in 2006 and was known for offering healthy pre-prepared meals and nutritional information.

The statement posted on the company's website reads:

"Since 2006, My Fit Foods has been on a mission to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone. We've enjoyed getting to know you, and we are proud that we have made a difference in many of your lives.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended on us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you.

Thank you for your kind support these past years."

Customers with questions or inquiries are encouraged to email the company at info@myfitfoods.com