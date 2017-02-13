Snap Kitchen springing into action after My Fit Foods closes doors Local News Snap Kitchen springing into action after My Fit Foods closes doors My Fit Foods has closed all of its stores nationwide with no explanation.

My Fit Foods started in a Houston kitchen back in '06 and grew from there, eventually becoming Austin-based with more than 50 stores in five states, according to an archived version of the company's website. This weekend a cryptic message took over myfitfoods.com

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you," part of the statement said.

Social media presence, gone. Stores, dark. Some still have meals inside the freezers. The corporate headquarters on 360 near Lake Austin, eerily empty.

On Monday, regular My Fit Foods customers like Sonya Pugh came up to locations like the one on Burnet and had no luck getting in.

"It's really shocking! I thought they had like a really good presence in the Austin area. So I'm surprised," she said.

Taylor Matchock usually shops at one of My Fit Foods' competitors. This was her first time to try My Fit Foods, which turned out to be a bummer.

"Obviously Austin has a really big commitment to healthy living but I feel sorry for any business...it's tough out there in the marketplace. You never want to see anybody go under but I think it's great that there's still other healthy options out there which I really appreciate," Matchock said.

MFF competitor Snap Kitchen posted flyers on the door of closed locations saying "Still hungry? Snap into something better."

"Well look, it's terrible. A lot of people across the State of Texas are being impacted with those jobs. It's always sad to see a healthy food company leave the market," said Snap Kitchen CEO David Kirchhoff.

He says Snap is helping out My Fit Foods customers left in the lurch.

"For My Fit Food customers that come in with their My Fit Food loyalty card, we're giving $10 off their next order and it's an opportunity for us to introduce really great food, we're constantly innovating our menu," he said.

Kirchhoff says Snap is in five cities with 45 stores. Kirchhoff is not worried Snap Kitchen will have the same fate as My Fit Foods.

"We have a somewhat different formula than they do, it's worked really well for us. One had nothing to do with the other. We were already on fire, we're really on fire now," he said.