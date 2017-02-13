Suspect tries to steal truck in front of owner Local News Suspect tries to steal truck in front of owner Travis County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they say tried to steal a truck right in front of the owner, outside of his home. He later admitted to being on meth.

Step by step, homeowner Robert Wallin explained how the attempted theft unfolded at his house on Saturday.

"A stranger walks up through the backyard. He walks through there, goes straight to my truck and gets in," Wallin said.

He said both of the suspect's feet were in the truck. The only problem, he didn't have the keys.

That's when Wallin grabbed his handgun.

"I cocked it back to chamber a round and he kind of popped his head up. That's the first time I actually saw his face, when he was in the truck. Then he got out and kind of scurried around the back, like he was going to run off."

Instead, the suspect turned around and reportedly charged at Wallin. That's when a warning shot was fired, which caused the suspect to stop. It was just enough time for Wallin's father-in-law to pin him on the ground.

"This is the first time I've ever had to point a gun at someone, much less fire it at the direction of a human being. My heart was pumping so fast and I was sweating. I mean, it was scary. Just to see how gone he was, I mean, a person like that is capable of anything," he said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office and Cedar Park Police showed up shortly after to make the arrest. The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Mark Goode. Court paperwork shows he admitted to using meth earlier that day.

"We talked to him for a minute with no response, no eye contact, nothing. The way he was kind of clenching his fists, and staring at the ground, it just seemed like this guy was not right. You know, you could tell something was off with him," Wallin said.

Goode told deputies he was driving his pickup truck and it broke down, which is why he tried to take Wallin's truck. Then later he changed his story, saying it was his truck. He was also reportedly mumbling about Satan and God.

"I'm five feet from my truck and someone just walks right past me and gets in. Just to see the brazenness was definitely unnerving."

Goode is charged with attempted theft, which is a state jail felony.

