Texas Council on Family Violence lobbying lawmakers at Capitol

In the last year, 200,000 domestic violence calls were made across the state. That's according to the Texas Council on Family Violence. The organization will be at the Capitol asking lawmakers for full funding to help end violence in the home.

Recent numbers show that 158 women died in 2015 because of family violence. FOX 7 spoke to one of the lead organizers of today's event and she said some of these lives could have been saved if they had had more resources.

Texas Council on Family Violence is a statewide non profit dedicated to creating safe communities and freedom from family violence.

Every year it serves more than 72,000 victims which are mainly women and children.

In 2015, the number of women killed due to family violence was the highest on record.

Gloria Terry, CEO of non profit, says one of the reasons is because there aren't enough services and resources to help.

Terry says 39 percent of requests for help went unanswered in Texas and it's an issue lawmakers need to address.

Organizers say today's event will go on rain or shine.

If you can't attend you can fill out a purple postcard t show your support and mail it in. You can do that here.