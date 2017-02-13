Playboy reverses position, brings back naked women

File photo.
File photo.
By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:Feb 13 2017 05:07PM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 10:37AM CST

BEVERLY HILLS (FOX 11 / CNS) - Nude models are coming back to the pages of Playboy magazine.

One year after scrapping nude photos, ending a decades-old tradition for the Beverly Hills-based men's magazine, the March/April issue will again feature women posing in the buff, the publication announced today.

"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,'' said Cooper Hefner, the son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and the magazine's chief creative officer. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.''

The March/April issue will feature model Elizabeth Elam on the cover with the words "Naked is normal.''

Nude photos disappeared from Playboy magazine in March 2016. The magazine still featured photos of women in provocative poses, but they were not nude.

Magazine officials said they went to the no-nudes philosophy in response to changing times, including the easily accessible prevalence of nude photos -- and pornographic images and videos -- on the internet. A magazine official said at the time said such an atmosphere made nude photos in Playboy seem "passe.''

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories