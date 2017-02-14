Record lives saved at Austin Animal Center

The Austin Animal Center announces an impressive feat. In January, the shelter saved 99 percent of the dogs and 97 percent of the cats who were brought in.

That's a new record for the city. It helps Austin become the nation's largest no kill community.

Even better, the euthanasia rate was the lowest in history and more pets were returned to their owners than ever before.

Chief Animal Services Officer Tawny Hammond says, "six years into "No Kill" and we can see how the community ethic of lifesaving is making us stronger and better than ever."

"Because of our incredible rescue partners, volunteers, foster families and adopters, we're saving more lives than ever. Austin truly is one of America's most pet-loving cities," Hammond adds.

This year the shelter is working to keep the pet population down by helping mend fences (literally), offer spay and neuter assistance and other programs.

The shelter also plans to open a community pet resource center this summer. It'll help take in stray and homeless pets and offer help to owners who want to keep their animals but have problems doing so.

