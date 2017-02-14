Fugitive on Top 10 Most Wanted list surrenders in Austin Local News Fugitive on Top 10 Most Wanted list surrenders in Austin A Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive in Texas has turned himself in. FOX 7 was at the Travis County Justice Complex to capture it on camera.

From wanted to captured, 33-year-old Gilbert Garza voluntarily turned himself into Travis County Tuesday. His attorney's called FOX 7 to capture it on camera. Garza wanted the public to know he is not armed and dangerous.

"It's a prior life. He's moved on in his life, living a peaceful existence with his wife and children," says Attorney Rachel Messer, Cummings & Messer.

Garza, who claims he is no longer gang affiliated, has ties to both Jackson County and Victoria County. He is wanted on three counts of obstruction-retaliation. Garza was surprised to find out he was on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list.

"We do run into this, into this failed memory, and this forgetfullness," says Deputy U.S. Marshal Hector Gomez, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

So we asked the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to give us the details. During January 2016, Garza was the suspect in a home burglary involving a 97-year-old woman. Authorities went to Garza's house to confront him, when we're told he somehow escaped. A few days later Garza, along with two other men, reportedly went back to burglarize the elderly woman's home and pepper-sprayed her. Jackson County deputies showed up at Garza's house once again, where things began to escalate. Court documents state deputies were trying to talk to Garza but he was being uncooperative, yelling that he was going to kill them if they tried to enter his home.

"There is a vetting process by which the Texas Department of Public Safety places people on a Top 10 Most Wanted list. There are certain considerations and one, which speaks volumes to his conduct, is his level of alleged violence. Or at least his willingness to attempt to engage law enforcement officers in a shooting incident. He was very aggressive that evening, very vocal. He appeared to be very committed to wanting to shoot law enforcement officers if they entered his premises," says Deputy U.S. Marshal Gomez.

That's besides his past violent criminal history, which was also taken into account. Attorney's representing Garza say they will be investigating the facts.

"Have a look at this arrest warrant to see what kind of probable causes they had for the warrant itself, where that stemmed from. Three counts of obstruction and retaliation shouldn't put you on a Texas Most Wanted list," says Attorney Christopher Cummings, Cummings & Messer.