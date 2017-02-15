TCSO investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting near Southeast Metro Park

Posted:Feb 15 2017 03:39PM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 03:41PM CST

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting near Southeast Metro Park. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 4000 block of Burch Drive, near Highway 71 East. 

According to TCSO, a female in her thirties was pronounced dead on scene. A male in his thirties was taken to St David's South Austin Hospital with a gunshot wound. According to EMS, he was in critical condition. 

This is an ongoing investigation and will be update with more information as it becomes available. 


