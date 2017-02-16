17-year-old Georgetown student charged with attempted sexual assault

The Georgetown Police Department is investigating an incident of sexual assault that occurred at the Georgetown High School on Friday, January 6, 2017. 17-year-old Joshua Angel Araujo is charged with intentionally and knowingly pushing a fellow female student to the ground against her will and forcing himself upon her.

According to police, officers were requested to the Georgetown High School by GHS Assistant Principal Mrs. Michalik who introduced the officers to a female victim.

According to the Victim, she had plans to meet with Araujo after the last bell so he could walk her to her car. While walking down one of the hallways of the high school, Aruajo grabbed the Victim's arm and pulled her into a dark, empty classroom and started kissing her. Aruajo also began to grope the Victim.

The Victim stated that she told Aruajo for to five times to stop and let her leave but he continued to grope her in an unwanted manner. When the Victim began to raise her voice, Aruajo pushed her causing her to fall. Aruajo laid on top of the Vicitm, pinned down her left arm, and continued to push himself on her in an unwanted manner.

The Victim eventually made her way out of the classroom and away from Aruajo.

Officers spoke to Aruajo about the situtaion.

Aruajo admitted to officers that he was in a classroom with the Victim and that the two had kissed.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.