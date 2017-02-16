Gov. Abbott demands Sheriff Sally Hernandez to end ICE policy

By: Elizabeth Saab

Posted:Feb 16 2017 05:59PM CST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 06:14PM CST

There are people who have been charged with serious crimes and crimes against children that are being released from the Travis County Jail because they don't qualify for an immigration hold under Sheriff Sally Hernandez's new ICE policy. Governor Abbott has long criticized this policy. 

READ MORE: Man charged with sexual assault doesn't meet ICE hold requirements

 


