FOX 7 Debate: Did Councilman Casar cross a line?

Posted:Feb 16 2017 09:48PM CST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 09:56PM CST

The immigration debate is not only a legal issue, but an emotional one as well.

As we saw in a story done earlier by FOX 7 Austin, Council member Greg Casar accused District Eight Council member, Ellen Troxclair, of spreading lies. Troxclair tweeted to her followers today saying, "Thank you for your thoughtful comments. Having respectful dialogue is critical to good governance, and the city and country need more of it."

 

 

Joining us in studio to discuss the issue is Ellen Troxclair.

 

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories