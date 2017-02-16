FOX 7 Debate: Did Councilman Casar cross a line? Local News FOX 7 Debate: Did Councilman Casar cross a line? The immigration debate is not only a legal issue, but an emotional one as well.

The immigration debate is not only a legal issue, but an emotional one as well.

As we saw in a story done earlier by FOX 7 Austin, Council member Greg Casar accused District Eight Council member, Ellen Troxclair, of spreading lies. Troxclair tweeted to her followers today saying, "Thank you for your thoughtful comments. Having respectful dialogue is critical to good governance, and the city and country need more of it."

I'll be on @fox7austin at 9 PM to talk more about this: pic.twitter.com/3ffzM7iGqT — Ellen Troxclair (@EllenforAustin) February 17, 2017

Joining us in studio to discuss the issue is Ellen Troxclair.