Willie Nelson returns to stage after canceling several shows due to illness Local News Willie Nelson returns to stage after canceling several shows due to illness Music legend Willie Nelson returned to the stage in San Antonio after he had to cancel several shows due to a cold.

Music legend Willie Nelson returned to the stage in San Antonio after he had to cancel several shows due to a cold.

Nelson preformed at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for a sold out crowd. He and his band took the stage at 9:30 p.m. It was his first time at the rodeo since 2007.

It was the first time back on stage since Nelson canceled shows in California, Las Vegas, New Mexico and Arizona due to what his publicist says was a cold that forced him to take a break and rest.

The 83-year-old icon is set to release a new album this spring.

The San Antonio concert kicked off the remainder of his tour which includes 27 upcoming shows.